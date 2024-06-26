Koln [Germany], June 26 (ANI): Following a 0-0 draw against Slovenia in the group stage match in the EURO 2024, England defender John Stones said that their objective was to top the Group C of the tournament.

England finished at the top of the Group C table after winning one of three matches with five points.

Stones was the most accurate passer for the Three Lions who played 45 minutes or minute in the game.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, Stones said that it is not going to be an easy road for them in the upcoming matches of the EURO Cup 2024.

"The objective was to top the group and we have done that - it is not always going to be an easy road. It is not going to be easy when we have a target on our back to beat us," Stones was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

He added that the Three Lions have improved a lot in their previous match in the group stage.

"I thought there was a lot of improvement from the other two games, we found people in the pockets and created more chances - another step in the right direction. I can get the fans frustration not taking chances, but that is football - it is never an easy game," he added.

Harry Kane-led England will take on Ronald Koeman's Netherlands in their round of 16 stage of Euro 2024 on Sunday at Gelsenkirchen. The Netherlands finished in third place on the Group D points table.

England had a great start to the tournament after beating Serbia 1-0 with the help of Jude Bellingham's lone goal. However, in their next two matches of the group stage against Denmark and Slovenia, they failed to get the back of the net and ended up sharing points with the opponents. (ANI)

