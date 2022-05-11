Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): After the spectacular success of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018, Odisha is gearing up to host consecutive Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year.

"The Hockey Development is something very important for our Chief Minister so massive preparation is underway to make next Hockey World Cup also a grand success," said R Vineel Krishna, Secretary Sports Odisha.

The world cup men's hockey tournament could not be held after 2018 due to the situation created by COVID-19.

Vineel Krishna said there will be a large number of activities which will give a boost to the development of hockey in the state.

Besides upgrading the existing Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which have a 15,000 seating capacity, the Odisha Government is also building a new hockey stadium - 'Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium' - in Rourkela with a 20,000 seating capacity, making it India's largest hockey stadium. The stadium has been named after freedom fighter 'Birsa Munda.'

"Despite the severe hurdles starting from COVID-19, heatwave, cyclonic conditions, and rainfall, a workforce of more than 250 engineers, designers, and labourers are involved in the construction of the facility round-the-clock to get the stadium ready by October this year," a technical official from Odisha Sports Department said.

"This Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium will have all modern hockey facilities ever designed to host the hockey World Cup, The design is inspired by the Colosseum. As per the project design, the new hockey stadium will be a model of green, functional, cost-effective design. Designed to deliver the best match day experience, each seat in the stadium will have uninterrupted sightlines. The spectators will be closer to the pitch than at any other hockey stadium in the world," the official added.

As per the department, the stadium complex is spread over 35 acres of land (stadium on 15 acres) on the campus of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology in Rourkela.

It will set a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the finest spectator experiences in the world, the official said.

He said the Rs 300 crore stadium (Rs 200 crore stadium + 100 crore other facilities) will boast state-of-the-art facilities, a tunnel connecting the changing room and practice pitch along with a fitness center and a hydro-therapy pool around the pitch.

"It will have a separate accommodation facility that is coming alongside to house the players, staff, and officials during the match events," the official added. (ANI)

