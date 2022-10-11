Jamshedpur, Oct 11 (PTI) Brazillian striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace as Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a closely-fought Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

Mauricio scored in the 17th and 90th minute while Issac struck in the 88th minute for Odisha.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (3rd minute) and Boris Thangjam (10th) were the goal getters for Jamshedpur.

