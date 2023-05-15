Rourkela (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 concluded on Saturday with defending champions, Hockey Haryana, emerging as winners while Hockey Jharkhand finished second.

According to an official release, the Hockey Association of Odisha secured third place in the tournament after defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey, here, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Odisha.

The 11-day tournament featured 28 teams, plenty of action, and a number of high-octane battles.

Hockey Haryana won the trophy after defeating Hockey Jharkhand 3-2 in the Final.

It should be noted that Hockey Haryana finished the competition unbeaten, said the press release further.

Hockey Haryana came from behind twice to defeat Hockey Jharkhand in a neck-and-neck tie. After Sangita Kumari (7') and Ankita Minz (27') scored to put Hockey Jharkhand ahead, Bhavya (25', 58') equalised and then won the game for Hockey Haryana. Meenakshi (36') also scored for the Champions, read the release.

Earlier in the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey by 4-3 in penalty shootouts after regulation time ended with both teams scoring a goal each in the hard-fought 3rd/4th Place match.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey took an early lead in the match through Rashmi Raikwar (6'). Still, Sonali Ekka (43') converted a late penalty corner to help the Hockey Association of Odisha recover and force penalty shootouts, which saw Hockey Association of Odisha goalkeeper Amisha Kullu save two of the five penalties. Skipper Tanuja Toppo, Binati Minz, Amisha Ekka, and Sonali Ekka convert their chances to seal the victory for their team. (ANI)

