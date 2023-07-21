Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Chess Day on Thursday, Sports Minister, Odisha Government, Tusharkanti Behera inaugurated the Professional Chess Training Academy 'PRO-CHESS-TA' in Bhubaneswar and dedicated it to the chess enthusiasts of the state.

It is a notable initiative as it is the first chess academy that has been set up in the state to promote Chess and Sports and Youth Services Department, All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Odisha Chess Association are working for the promotion of the game, as per a press release from Sports Odisha.

Also Read | ACC and PCB officials To Inspect Venues in Sri Lanka Ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

On this occasion, the Sports Minister felicitated Padmini Rout, the reigning national women's chess champion, with a cash award of Rs 60,000 for her exceptional performance in the 49th National Women’s Chess Championship. Padmini’s remarkable talent and dedication to the game have earned her the prestigious titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster, making her a beacon of inspiration for aspiring chess players across the nation and 'PRO- CHESS -TA' aims to nurture many more chess players like her.

The Professional Chess Training Academy will serve as a milestone facility for Odisha’s commitment towards providing budding chess players with an environment to learn, grow and excel. The institution will be led by International Chess Federation (FIDE) Trainer and International Master Satyapragyan, who will mentor the students in developing their talent to a completely new level.

Also Read | .

Speaking at the inauguration about the government’s vision for sports development, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera reiterated the commitment to establishing more such sports academies across various disciplines. He said, "I am delighted to inaugurate the Professional Training Chess Academy. We have conducted several programs earlier to promote Chess and the response from children and parents were very encouraging. This along with the performance of our elite players at the national and international level has boosted us to set up this academy."

"We are guided by our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and through such initiatives we are trying to create a platform for Odisha’s chess players to shine at the national and international stages, bringing pride to our state and country. I extend my gratitude to everybody who is working towards making this vision a reality," he added.

The women's grandmaster Padmini lauded the initiative, saying, "This is a great development for chess in Odisha. Those who are passionate about chess in the region will have a support system to guide them while they strive to pursue excellence in the game. I am grateful to the Government of Odisha for felicitating me today and forever supporting me in my journey and also giving aspiring Chess players this opportunity."

Joint Secretary of the All India Chess Federation, Ranjan Mohanty, expressed his appreciation to the Government of Odisha for their remarkable support and establishment of the Professional Chess Training Academy on this International Chess Day.

He said, "This chess academy, located in the heart of the city, has already garnered immense interest from students, parents, and chess enthusiasts across the state. The launch of this academy signals a bright future for chess in Odisha, and it promises to nurture and empower young minds to make their mark in the national and global chess arena, representing Odisha and India."

International Master Satyapragyan Swayangsu expressed his happiness at the state's vision to make itself "the biggest chess literate city in this country".

"In my entire professional career never have I come across a state of art academy having all the latest technology as well as a dedicated library for students. I want to thank the government of Odisha for confiding in me such a massive and important responsibility for supporting Odisha talent and making them masters of chess," he added.

The inauguration ceremony was also graced by Sports Director Siddhartha Das, Joint Secretary Sports and Youth Services Department, Shubhranshu Mishra, Joint Secretary All India Chess Federation Ranjan Mohanty, Honorary Secretary All Odisha Chess Association Debabrata Dhatta and FIDE Trainer and International Master Satyapragyan Swayangsu. Several reputed Chess players including Saina Salonika were part of the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)