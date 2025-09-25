Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 25 (ANI): For the first time, Odisha will host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025. The championship will be held from 11th to 15th October 2025, at the Athletics Centre of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, as per a release from the Odisha government.

The event is being jointly organised with the support of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), Odisha Table Tennis Association, and the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

Nearly 500 participants including players and support staff from 22 countries such as India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau-China, Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will take part in the competition. Both men's and women's teams will compete. The top-performing teams will qualify for the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in London.

Addressing a press conference at Kalinga Stadium on Thursday, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "It is a matter of pride and honour that Odisha is hosting the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships for the very first time. The Sports and Youth Services Department is ensuring all preparations for the smooth conduct of the event, from world-class infrastructure to accommodation, hospitality, and security for the players."

He further informed that along with this international event, Odisha will also host the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium from 10th to 14th October 2025, and the ITF Masters 100 Tennis Tournament in Bhubaneswar from 11th to 15th October 2025. "Hosting three national and international sporting events simultaneously is a testament to our commitment to sports and sportspersons. The Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will inspire table tennis talents across the country and Odisha," Minister Suraj added.

President of the Table Tennis Federation of India, Kamlesh Mehta, expressed confidence that Odisha would successfully host the championship and said, "Odisha has carved out a special place for itself in sports excellence at the international level."

The press meet was also attended by Rabindra Parida, Secretary, Odisha Table Tennis Association; N. Ganesan, Tournament Director; and Vedula Vijay, Director, Sports & Youth Services Department. (ANI)

