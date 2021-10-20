Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (PTI) Opener Max O'Dowd (70) struck his second consecutive half-century and shared a 82-run stand with Colin Ackermann (35) as the Netherlands posted a competitive 164 for four against Namibia in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.

O'Dowd, who had hit 51 against Ireland in the previous match, expressed himself freely, going after the bowlers. At times he played uppish shots, not exactly in control but still kept finding the gaps to keep the scoreboard going.

His 57-ball knock had six fours and a six.

Stroke making was not easy on the wicket and his opening partner Stephan Myburgh (17) was happy playing the ball according to merit.

Myburgh got out when he tried to slap one hard from Frylinck but ended up giving a simple catch to Baard at point.

The Dutch side had high hopes from experienced Roelof van der Merwe (6) but he also fell cheaply off pacer David Wiese.

Next-man in Ackermann though timed the ball nicely and even used his feet effectively.

O'Dowd completed his fifty with an inside-out boundary off the bowling of spinner Bernard Scholtz in the cover region. That shot also brought up hundred of the side in the 14th over.

Pacer JJ Smit was impressive with his accurate widish deliveries in slog overs, not letting the Dutch batters score freely. Wiese too kept it tight.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands: 164 for 4 in 20 overs (M O'Dowd 70, C Ackermann 35; J Frylinck 2/36).

