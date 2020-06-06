Sports News | On This Day in 1994, Brian Lara Smashed Highest First-class Individual Score

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): It was on June 6, 1994, when former West Indies batsman Brian Lara registered the highest score in the history of first-class cricket.

Lara, who was playing for Warwickshire, went on to play an unbeaten knock of 501 against Durham in the County Championship match at Edgbaston.

The left-handed batsman's innings was studded with 62 fours and 10 sixes and he went on to play a knock of 501 from just 427 balls.

Durham had batted first in the match and the side had declared with the score at 556/8 in the first innings.

Lara then came out to bat for Warwickshire with the score at 8/1 and from there the-left handed batsman did not give a chance to Durham bowlers and he piled on the misery.

This knock of 501 enabled Warwickshire to post a total of 810/4. However, the match ended in a draw.

The left-handed Lara is still viewed as one of the most flamboyant batsmen the game has ever seen. The veteran had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007.

He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries.

Lara played a knock of 400 runs against England in the fourth Test of the four-match series in 2004 at the Antigua Recreation Stadium and it still remains as the highest individual score in Test cricket. (ANI)

