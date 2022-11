New York, Nov 8 (AP) Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala and Deportivo Cali forward Linda Caicedo were among those honored by the Women's International Champions Cup for advancing women's soccer.

Others who were named to the third annual WICC Best XI on Monday were England national team coach Sarina Wiegman, journalists Jeff Kassouf and Anna Kessel, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone and Ally Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Brimmer.

Two activists, Asma Mirzae and Fran Hilton, were also honored, as were Angel City co-founder Kara Nortman and Kansas City Current co-founder Angie Long.

"The winners work tirelessly to champion the women's game, often in spite of great obstacles," said Susie Fiore, head of the WICC.

“Without the contributions of the 2022 honorees, the women's game would not have the explosive growth that we're seeing today.”

Oshoala, who also plays for Nigeria, was the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Caicedo, who also plays for Colombia, is just 17. She was named best player at the 2022 Women's Copa America.

Relevent Sports Group's Women's ICC tournament was held in Portland this past summer. Lyon won the title. (AP)

