Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Gujarat Giants head coach Ram Mehar Singh said that their defence played as one unit in their win over Puneri Paltan in the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Gujarat Giants recorded their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating Puneri Paltan 47-37 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Also Read | Most Runs in Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues Finishes As Leading Run-Scorer.

Speaking about their win, Gujarat Giants Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh said as per a release from PKL, "Our raiders have been doing well this season. But our defensive unit was not up to the mark in our first two games. The defenders played as one unit against Puneri Paltan and I have told the defenders that if they put up their best performance then we will win matches."

The Gujarat Giants will be in action again on Saturday when they face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Head Coach spoke about the Jaipur players to watch out for, "Jaipur have a good set of players. Sunil Kumar is an experienced defender and they have raider Arjun Deshwal as well. If our defence continues to play well and the raiders maintain their form, then it will be a good match. Any team can win."

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of T20I Cricket Matches on TV in India.

The Puneri Paltan side will be desperate for a victory when they take on U Mumba on Sunday. Raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat will be looking to produce their best games when they face off against U Mumba's defence unit consisting of Captain Surinder Singh and Rinku.

In the second match of the day, the UP Yoddhas will be aiming to get a win after registering back-to-back losses. However, the Bengaluru Bulls raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat have shown prime form this season.

Matches of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards.

The ninth season of the tournament started on October 9. The second part of the tournament will start on November 9 and will end on December 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)