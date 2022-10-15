India lifted the Women's Asia Cup 2022 title after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. India Women produced some splendid performances throughout the tournament and eventually in a one-sided contest emerged victorious in the final. Meanwhile, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues finished as leading run-scorer in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 list followed by Sri Lanka's Harshitha Madavi. Most Wickets in Women's Asia Cup 2022: Get Updated List of Bowler Standings With Leading Wicket Taker at the Continental Tournament in Bangladesh.

2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I was held in Bangladesh. The marquee event kick-started from October 01 and concluded on October 16. This was the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup in which seven Asian nations will contend for the title. Apart from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who have been regular entrants of Women's Asia Cup for quite long now, UAE, Malaysia and Thailand also participated in the event. UAE and Malaysia confirmed their berth in the women's Asia Cup 2022 after reaching into the final of 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship in June this year. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated and Team Standings.

Most Runs in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Player Mat Runs HS SR 100 50 Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) 8 217 76 135.62 0 2 Harshitha Madavi (SL-W) 8 202 81 92.23 0 1 Shafali Verma (IND-W) 6 166 55 122.05 0 1 Sidra Ameen (PAK-W) 7 158 56 90.28 0 1 Nida Dar (IND-W) 7 145 56* 111.53 0 1

Over the years, in first six editions, India Women ruled remarkably until the seventh edition in 2018 when Bangladesh Women finally broke the streak of women in blue and won their first ever Asia Cup. The defending champions Bangladesh Women are the hosts for the 2022 Women's Asia Cup and all the matches will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The format set for the continental championship is T20, one relished most by the cricket devotees nowadays.

