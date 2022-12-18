Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 18 (ANI): India registered a 188-run win over Bangladesh on Sunday in the fifth and final day of the first Test match being played here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The victory margin looks big but the hosts Bangladesh gave a tough fight scoring 324 runs in the second innings the Indian team kept their intensity high and managed to win the match as well as take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"Look that's Test cricket you are never going to get a victory that's going to be easy. We knew that and we have played enough Test cricket to understand that there will be phases when the opposition will play well and we need to respect that and keep doing our job and that I am very proud of that and throughout the Test match our energy and intensity was really high throughout the day and throughout the last five days I think we have really shown great commitment towards the game and we may not have played Test cricket for some time but there was a bit of a worry coming into the Test match about how the bodies would react and how would the body be able to manage to be on the park for so long and still maintain our focus and intensity. I think we did that really well and I think that intensity was very pleasing," said KL Rahul in the post-match press conference.

India lost the ODI series to Bangladesh 1-2 so everyone was eyeing a turnaround in the Test series and the victory for KL Rahul's led side did exactly that.

"ODI series was a bit disappointing and I said this before. We played good cricket but could not capitalize on the big moments and that was a bit disappointing but its a completely different format. A completely different team and few individuals and fresh energy come in and you tend to forget about what happened in the past. You try and focus on what we have to do and I said this before the Test matches that everyone in the dressing room is really excited about playing Test cricket and there is a good positive energy about how we look at Test cricket and we want to win games of cricket and we know that its always challenging and it is the fun of Test cricket so it was really pleasing that we have turned up in this Test series and we really managed to register a victory in the very first game. We will enjoy this for the next day or two and then focus on the next game, " explained KL Rahul.

India have not only taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series they have also climbed to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 with a win percentage of 55.77. (ANI)

