Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez feels that the game against NorthEast United FC will be a tough one as they have a disciplined set of players.

Hyderabad FC will start as favourites against NorthEast United FC when the two sides meet in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

"I think this season, our team is more or less defending very well. The result is always important but even in the first game against Chennaiyin, they had only one clear chance. Even in the next few games, we did not concede too many chances and that is what is more important," Hyderabad FC official site quoted Manolo Marquez as saying.

"They (NorthEast United FC) played really well against Odisha and did not deserve to lose. I think it will be a difficult game for us and for them too. They are a tough team, an aggressive team, have good foreign players and the Indian players are very disciplined. Surely, it will be a difficult game for both sides," he added.

Talking about avoiding complacency, the head coach said that his team players are young but they have quality.

"We have one defeat in 16 games in the ISL. Our team is young but they have quality. For me, the players with more experience will help the youngsters and this mix that we have helps us a lot," said the head coach.

"We are really happy with our foreigners. But for me, with only four overseas players allowed in the XI, the difference between the teams is the quality of the Indian players, because you have to play with at least seven of them in the team. There are a few mistakes made, as we have seen so far this season but like in everything in life, you learn from your mistakes and I think many of these youngsters will only become better the more they play," he added. (ANI)

