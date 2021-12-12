With rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton level on points, the 2021 F1 Driver’s Championship will be decided on the final day of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 will be held on December 12, 2021 (Sunday) as the championship hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, fans searching for Abu Dhabi GP 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. Abu Dhabi GP 2021: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton to Thrilling Pole for Title-Decider.

It has been a relentless season so far and will come to an end with a thriller, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enter the race with 369.5 points each and look to be crowned as this year’s champion. The Dutch star will be aiming for his maiden Driver’s title while the British veteran will hope to become the first racer to win the championships for a record eighth time. Verstappen finished first in qualifying and will start in pole position with Hamilton in P2 and Lando Norris completing the podium.

When is the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The main race is scheduled to begin on December 12, 2021 (Sunday) and has a start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race on TV?

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP main race on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race?

Dsiney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch 2021 Abu Dhabi GP main race live streaming.

