New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Dream League of India (DLI), India's biggest Tennis Cricket Ball League, witnessed more than 4,000 aspiring tennis cricket players turn out for Delhi trials over the last three days, with unmatched energy and enthusiasm.

The trials (October 25 to October 27) concluded on a high note on Monday, with exceptional talent on display across both junior and senior categories, according to a DLI release.

Players included cancer survivors, doctors, members of the Indian Army, and Delhi Police, all united by their passion for cricket. The atmosphere was electric, filled with sportsmanship, determination, and a strong sense of community.

Speaking about the first day trials, Rishabh Bhatia, founder, Dream League of India, said, "The turnout at the Delhi trials is truly inspiring. Seeing people from such diverse backgrounds, right from professionals to everyday heroes, come together for their love of tennis cricket shows what this league stands for."

Former cricketer and co-founder of Dream League of India, Chetanya Nand, oversaw the trials in Delhi. He ensured smooth coordination, fair evaluation, and an encouraging atmosphere for all participants. The DLI selection committee has shortlisted standout performers who will now move to the next phase of evaluations.

To ensure comfort and inclusivity, DLI provided free food and refreshments to all participants and supporters.

The Dream League of India (DLI), launched by Servotech Sports, is the country's biggest tennis-ball cricket tournament, featuring six teams across two categories: juniors (13-18 years) and seniors (18 years and above).

With Sonu Sood as the League Commissioner and renowned personalities like Saleem Merchant associated with the league, DLI has quickly established itself as a promising platform for discovering and training top-performing young players.

Through its affiliation with the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF), the league aims to provide these talents with international exposure and opportunities. (ANI)

