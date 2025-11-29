Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Dream League of India (DLI), India's biggest Tennis Ball Cricket League, successfully concluded its Lucknow trials held on November 27 and 28, witnessing a turnout of over 500 players across the junior and senior categories.

The trials, conducted at Yorker Cricket Club, Sector-6, Pili Colony, near Yash Raj Institute, saw massive participation from aspiring cricketers across Uttar Pradesh, as per a release from DLI.

Also Read | Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row: A Fresh Twist in Wedding Controversy, Details Inside.

The participation pattern also highlighted a strong bowling culture in the region, with nearly 60 per cent of the players being bowlers and the remaining 40 per cent being batters. Both groups displayed remarkable ability, and there was exceptional talent on display from both bowlers and batters.

Players from the Junior (13-18 years) and Senior (18+) categories showcased their talent, determination, and competitive spirit, all aiming to secure a spot on one of the six DLI teams.

Also Read | KL Rahul Says India Will Be 'More Excited' if MS Dhoni Turns Up To Watch Opening ODI Against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium.

Speaking about the Lucknow trials, former cricketer and Founder of Dream League of India, Chetanya Nanda, said, "Lucknow has shown incredible passion for the game. The energy, discipline, and hunger to perform were visible from the very first session. Uttar Pradesh continues to be a reservoir of cricketing talent, and we are proud to bring DLI's platform to this city. I once again urge big companies to come forward and support the journey of these grassroots players."

Sharing his thoughts on the impressive turnout, Rishabh Bhatia, Founder of Servotech Sports, said, "The enthusiasm of the youngsters and the support from senior players created an electric atmosphere throughout the trials."

Dream League of India is the country's biggest tennis ball cricket tournament, featuring six highly competitive teams across junior and senior categories.

Actor Sonu Sood, DLI's League Commissioner, praised the spirit of the participants and encouraged youngsters to make the most of such opportunities being provided at the grassroots level.

Well-known personalities, including Saleem Merchant and Darshan Kumar, are also associated with the initiative, further strengthening DLI's position as one of India's most credible platforms for aspiring tennis ball cricketers.

With successful trials already conducted in Delhi, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Ganaur, Mohali, and now Lucknow, the Dream League of India continues to expand its footprint across the country, giving young cricketers a powerful platform to showcase their talent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)