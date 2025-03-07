Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): PadelPark, with an aim to boost the popularity of padel and give the sport a proper structure, is set to launch the country's first-ever professional Padel league, which is expected to drive mainstream recognition and professionalize the sport at an unprecedented level.

As per a press release from PadelPark, the league will be in collaboration with JSW Sports.

Also Read | UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Match in Lucknow.

PadelPark is an entity involved in the transformation of the Indian Padel Tour, the country's official amateur and professional Padel tour. It is India's undisputed leader in the sport, with 70 per cent of the country's infrastructure for the racket sport under them and spearheading its mainstream adoption.

The league is backed by Parth Jindal, who has acquired a 20 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read | KKR Team Owner Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up on Gautam Gambhir's Comeback During IPL 2024 Season, Bollywood Legend Says 'Never Thought He Left Us'.

"Padel Park was founded with the mission of making padel accessible and popular across India. We have made significant strides in building the sport's infrastructure and fostering a passionate community of players. With our upcoming professional league, we are taking the next big step towards cementing padel's place in India's sports culture," said Nikhil Sachdev, Co-founder of PadelPark.

Indian Padel Tour has witnessed a massive increase in its participation, from 25 teams in the first season to 120 teams today. The participation in the sport is growing by 200 per cent per year, and there is an an increased demand in sport's infrastructure. With an end-to-end ecosystem that spans court manufacturing, facility development, coaching, retail, and competitive events, PadelPark is playing a crucial role in the growth of the sport and its future.

Founded in 2019 by Ronak Daftary, Nikhil Sachdev, Jigar Doshi, and Pratik Doshi, Padel Park officially launched operations in late 2023. In just over a year, it has installed over 100 padel courts across India, making it the country's largest infrastructure provider. It has 17 operational courts in Mumbai and 20 more under development in Delhi, Goa, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Bangalore, the company has solidified partnerships and has built padel courts for corporate giants.

Its four key verticals are infrastructure and franchising, academy and training, retail and equipment, and tournaments and competitive growth.

Led by veteran Spanish coach Victor Perez, Padel Park's structured coaching program currently operates across four centers in Mumbai, training over 200 players, including both adults and children. The academy also serves as India's premier training and certification hub for Padel coaches, ensuring the sport's long-term growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)