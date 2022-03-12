Karachi [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Australia opener Usman Khawaja's ton has put visitors in command scoring 251 for three at stumps on day one on the second Test against Pakistan here at National Stadium on Friday.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Australia got off to a strong start over the hosts as day one ended on 251 runs at the loss of three wickets after 90 overs.

Khawaja and David Warner got Australia off to a flying start and put on 63 runs in the first hour as Pakistan's bowling attack found little response from the pitch. Faheem Ashraf moved an unplayable ball and send Warner back to the pavilion for 36.

Pakistan's bowling attack couldn't generate much movement off the surface as the Australian batters navigated through the opening exchange without much trouble.

After Warner's dismissal, Marnus Labuschagne came into bat and he was dimissed for a duck. The Aussies were 100-2 going into lunch.

Khawaja and Smith steadied the Australia batting through the second session. Khawaja's 127* inning was accompanied by solid knocks from Steve Smith (72). Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith's partnership of 59 runs kept the scoreboard moving. Smith smashed 72 before falling to Hasan Ali and it created a golden opportunity for Pakistan to make a comeback in the match. Australia finished day one at 251 for 3.

Brief Score: Australia 251/3 in 90 overs (Usman Khawaja 127*, Steve Smith 72; Hasan Ali 1-31) vs Pakistan. (ANI)

