Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur meet in one of the three EPL 2021-22 fixtures on Saturday. Manchester United have 13 wins in their kitty thus far while Tottenham Hotspur have won 14 games. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match live streaming online and TV telecast details can scroll down below. Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Reveals He Hasn’t Asked Cristiano Ronaldo if He’s Happy at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in the game against Tottenham Hotspur. Apart from Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are also available for the Red Devils.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The game will be held on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

