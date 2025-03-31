Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan chose India's prime pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, as the bowler who has caused him difficulty in the present scenario.

For his fellow compatriot Fakhar Zaman, it is English tearaway Jofra Archer when he has the new ball in his hand.

Also Read | 'MS Dhoni Can't Bat Ten Overs Running Full Stick' CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Opens Up on Ex-Captain's Batting Position in IPL 2025.

In a special show, Rizwan, Fakhar and Naseem Shah had a candid chat with former Pak pacer Wahab Riaz playing the host's role.

Wahab posed a question to Pakistan's famed cricketing faces and asked them the 'most difficult player' they had faced.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch MI vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Rizwan was the first to answer, and he chose Australia's seasoned pace gun, Josh Hazlewood, a bowler who caused him plenty of trouble when he first burst into the international scenario.

But over the years, for Rizwan, Hazlewood has been replaced by India's A-lister Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the best fast bowler of the present generation.

"When I started playing international cricket, I felt Josh Hazlewood was the toughest I faced. But now it is Jasprit Bumrah," Rizwan said during the show.

For Fakhar, the threat a bowler poses to him depends on the nature of the surface. But with the new ball, Archer's blistering pace has been a source of pain for him.

"I can tell you according to the conditions. But I feel it was difficult to face Jofra Archer with the new ball," Fakhar said.

Naseem focused on the batter, and England's former white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has emerged as a tough challenge for him in the limited-overs format.

"Recently, I feel Jos Buttler is a tough batter in white-ball cricket," Naseem said.

As of now, Rizwan and Naseem are on a tour of New Zealand, engaged in a three-match ODI series. They featured in Pakistan's playing XI but failed to salvage a win for their side.

Pakistan occupied a comfortable seat during the 345-run chase, but it all fell apart when the Men in Green lost its premier batter, Babar Azam, on 78(83).

The middle order completely collapsed, forcing Pakistan to surrender to a bitter 73-run defeat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)