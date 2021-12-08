Dhaka, Dec 8 (AP) Pakistan closed in on an unexpected victory in the second test after Bangladesh reached 72-4 at lunch on the final day Wednesday after being forced to follow-on.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afiridi (2-10) and Hasan Ali (2-12) took the wickets to leave Bangladesh needing 141 runs more to force Pakistan to bat for the second time in the game.

Liton Das was batting on 27 with Mushfiqur Rahim on 16 at lunch after putting on 47-run for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, Sajid Khan finished with 8-42, the fourth-best individual performance by a Pakistan bowler, to wrap up Bangladesh's first innings for 87.

Captain Babar Azam, desperate for a series sweep, didn't hesitate to force the follow-on.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets. (AP)

