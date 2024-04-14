Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], April 14 (ANI): Reigning Asian Games champ Palak and the second teenager in the squad Sainyam, kept the Indian shooting squad on course for a Paris Olympic 2024 quota place, reaching the final of the women's 10m air pistol in Rio de Janeiro, where the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Rifle / Pistol, is currently underway.

The final will be streamed live on the ISSF YouTube channel from 5.50 pm IST on Sunday.

Both Palak in the first qualification relay and Sainyam in the second, shot identical scores of 578 to take the sixth and seventh qualification spots, giving India a boost in their endeavour to grab one of the two available quota places.

India's third entrant Surbhi Rao agonisingly missed making the top eight, also shooting 578 but missing out on lesser hits in the inner 10 ring, to finish ninth. Azerbaijan's Nigar Nasirova took the eighth and final qualifying spot.

Mariami Profiashvili topped the field with a 582 while Hungarian ace Veronika Major also made the cut with France, Armenia and Thailand also in the mix. (ANI)

