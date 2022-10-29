Sao Paulo, Oct 29 (AP) Brazil's Palmeiras won its first women's Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro.

Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute on Friday but Brisa Priori levelled eight minutes later. Palmeiras controlled the match after the break and scored with Byanca (48th), Poliana (57th) and Bia Zaneratto (88th minute).

Also Read | Emma Raducanu To Miss Billie Jean King Cup Finals Due to Injury.

Palmeiras won all its six matches in the tournament. The team from Sao Paulo scored 19 goals and conceded only three.

Brazilian teams have won 11 out of 14 editions of the women's Copa Libertadores. Corinthians and Sao Jose have won it three times each and Ferroviaria and Santos twice each.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Two Brazilian teams will play on Saturday for the men's Copa Libertadores title, also in Ecuador. Flamengo and underdogs Athletico will take part in the third consecutive all-Brazilian decider of the tournament. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)