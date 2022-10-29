The Gaurs Will Visit Hyderabad in Search of Their Third Win (Photo Credit: FC Goa/Twitter)

Hyderabad FC will face FC Goa in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on October 29,2022 (Saturday) as both the teams are in winning form and eye to get ahead of each other in the race to the top with three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Hyderabad FC 1–0 Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022–23: Bartholomew Ogbeche Scores As HFC Secure Clinical Victory Against BFC

Hyderabad FC have started their campaign well with wins against NorthEast United and Durand Champions Bengaluru FC. Star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche is in amongst goals and others are supporting him well. On the other hand, FC Goa also had a strong start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC. They would definitely want to elongate the winning streak and have the upper hand in the championship battle.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on October 29, 2022 (Saturday). The HFC vs FCG game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).