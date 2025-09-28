New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Bulgaria's Ruzhdi on Sunday clinched his sixth successive gold medal in the men's Shot Put F55 competition in the World Para Athletics Championships being held in New Delhi. His domination, confirmed with a World Record of 12.94m, was one of the three world records set in the session.

Malaysia's Abdul Latif Romly completed a hat-trick of men's Long Jump T20 gold medals in the World Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here with a world record effort of 7.67m, while Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko set a men's Shot Put T12 world record with 17.39m on his second attempt to settle the contest decisively, according to a press release from SAI Media.

The 34-year-old Ruzhdi, regarded as a legend, threw the iron ball over 12.94m on his final try, improving on his own mark of 12.69m set in the World Championships in Paris two years ago. Serbia's Nebojsa Duric had six puts over 12m, but Ruzdhi had five throws better than the best of 12.52m that Duric mustered.

Ruzhdi, who survived a car crash but is paralysed waist down, added to the gold he won in each edition of the World Championships dating back to Doha in 2015. His ability to deliver in crunch moments surfaced when he broke the World Record, making it the third time he had won gold with a World Record distance.

Malaysian Abdul Latif Romly completed a hat-trick of World Championships men's Long Jump T20 crowns. The World Record was a cherry on top for the 28-year-old, who has dominated the event, winning five gold medals and a silver. The only time he has been beaten in the World Championships was back in Dubai in 2019.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko set a men's Shot Put T12 world record with a 17.39m effort on his second attempt to settle the contest decisively. Latvia's Emils Dzilna came up with two puts over 16m, but a best of 16.63m was not going to be enough to stop the Ukrainian from taking gold.

Nassima Saifi's challengers found it hard to dislodge her from the top of the podium as she completed a double hat-trick of the women's Discus Throw F57 gold medals. The difference was quite apparent as each of her five valid throws was over 32m, while China's silver medalist Tian Yuxin's best effort was 30.30m.

Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland impressed in the women's 5000m T54 race, with a remarkable victory over Chinese defending champion Tian Yajuan and her own team-mate Patricia Eachus. The 30-year-old returned to claim her second 5000m gold medal. (ANI)

