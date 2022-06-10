India's medal tally at the event has gone upto eight. (Photo- SAI Media)

Chateauroux [France], June 10 (ANI): Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis won gold and silver medals respectively at the P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

Also, the Men's trio of Rahul Jakhar, Deepender and Akash clinched gold in the P5 Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event.

With this, the medal tally of India at the event has gone up to eight, with five golds and three silvers.

"It's Raining for Rahul Jakhar & Rubina Francis won and respectively in P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1. Men's trio Rahul Jakhar/ Deepender/ Akash won in P5 Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia," tweeted SAI Media.

"Paralympian @RahulJa32860024 won his rd medal at the WC with On Day-4 #TeamIndia's medal tally at #Chateauroux2022 WSPS World Cup, France stands at medals- 5: 3:," added SAI Media in another tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, the duo of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana captured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

On Wednesday, the Indian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed event at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

Narwal and Francis outscored China's Yang Chao and Min Li to win the gold medal. The Indian duo also created a new world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

On Tuesday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Apart from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final after defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. (ANI)

