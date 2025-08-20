New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and warmly presented him with a bouquet and a traditional Angavasthram while personally inviting him to inaugurate the New Delhi 2025 World Para Championship.

India is now gearing up to host the largest para-sport event, with confirmation from 104 countries and over 2,500 para-athletes and support staff combined. The Championships will take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in the national capital from September 27 to October 5, a release said.

Featuring a staggering 186 medal events across men's, women's, and mixed categories, the event will showcase fierce competition, unforgettable moments, and inspiring stories of resilience on a truly global stage.

Participants hail from all over the world--including sporting powerhouses such as the United States, Germany, England, Canada, Brazil, France, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Poland, Australia, China, and many more--making New Delhi a vibrant epicentre of diversity, unity, and the transformative power of sport.

The JLN Stadium itself has undergone extensive renovations, blending cutting-edge technology with comprehensive accessibility upgrades to create a world-class, inclusive environment for athletes, officials, media, and spectators.

"Hosting the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi is not just about sport; it's about shining a light on the indomitable strength and spirit of para-athletes who redefine courage and determination. This event will inspire millions, showcase India's organisational prowess, and ignite the dreams of countless future champions. The world will witness the power of inclusivity and resilience like never before," Vanathi Srinivasan said, according to PCI release.

It said that with the enthusiastic support and encouragement of the Prime Minister, the Paralympic Committee of India is committed to making New Delhi 2025 a milestone in global para-sports history, elevating India's profile, advancing accessibility, and inspiring a new surge of participation and pride nationwide. (ANI)

