Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Seasoned Indian cueist Siddharth Parikh displayed a clinical approach as he brushed aside Danish Khan 4-0 in a best-of-7-frame final round qualifiers to enter the main draw of the CCI Snooker Classic 2024 here on Sunday.

Parikh put his experience to good use, outclassing Khan 73-44, 45-37, 64-23, 72-60.

Vinay Swaminathan also pulled off another fine performance, defeating Sumeet Naidu 4-0 (78-11, 65-44, 53-25, and 66-45), assuring himself a main draw spot.

Pinak Anap from Pune played a bold game to overcome Mohsin Achhava 4-2 (51-60, 63-42, 60-59, 67-4, 67-42, and 71-50) to enter the main draw.

Results of other Indians:

Nitesh Madan beat Rohan Kothare 4-1 (76-20, 40-66, 89-56, 51-18, 61-19); Shahbaz Adil Khan beat Nikhilesh Pillai 4-1 (95[54]-16, 54-68, 70-12, 73-22, 62-26), Abhijeet Ranade beat Rahul Narang 4-2 (34-66[44], 30-66[41], 65-24, 63-34, 74-29, 65[47]-32).

