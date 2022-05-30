New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Football Delhi has recently taken an unanimous decision, wherein a partner or sponsor who funds the activities of the state body with an annual sponsorship value of Rs 35 lakh or above, will have the option to audit the accounts for that particular financial year.

The decision was taken in its executive committee meeting on May 28.

Hailing the move, Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran stated that "it is a significant step towards bringing in highest transparency in the functioning of the association.

"By adopting this measure we would certainly boost the confidence of the existing and probable partners/ sponsors who are looking towards supporting football in India."

In March, Prabhakaran was re-elected as the president of Football Delhi for a second term in the elections held after the association's Annual General Meeting.

Prabhakaran, who has been associated with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FIFA in the past, recently urged the global governing body to not take adverse steps against the country's football in the wake of the formation of a Committee of Administrators (CoA) by the Supreme Court.

Prabhakaran added, "Association should be like an open book and we at Football Delhi would like to take the lead role in putting the best practices in changing the image of the game's administration and outlook in the capital city.

"There are many misconceptions about Sports Associations in India and our actions should speak louder than anything else in changing the perception of the beautiful game."

