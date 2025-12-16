Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI): After being signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 18 crores, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana wrote an emotional farewell message for his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying that the stint with five-time champions "shaped him as a cricketer and person" and revealed his unfulfilled desire with the franchise which he could not complete.

Pathirana was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 18 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals (DC) opened the bidding for Sri Lankan speedster, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) joined the fray. Bidding intensified between LSG and DC as Pathirana's bid rose to Rs 10.4 crore. When the bid stood at Rs 15.8 crore, KKR came in at Rs 16 crore, quickly raised it to Rs 18 crore, and ultimately stole the deal.

Taking to Instagram, Pathirana wrote an emotional message to CSK, also thanking MS Dhoni, his mentor and a massive support system within the team and revealed how he wanted to complete his 50 IPL wickets with the Men in Yellow, something he could not do.

"From a boy with a dream to wearing yellow with pride, CSK gave me more than just cricket it gave me belief, confidence, and a family I will always cherish. From 2022 till the end of 2025, every moment in yellow shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. I always wanted to finish my last season with CSK on a special note, to give my best till the end and reach 50 wickets for this incredible franchise. Unfortunately, I couldn't make that happen, but the dream and the effort were always from the heart."

I am forever grateful to Dhoni bhai for the guidance and trust, Kasi sir and the management for believing in me, my teammates for standing by me like brothers, and every loyal CSK fan who supported me through every high and low. Your love meant everything to me. Chennai will always have a special place in my heart."

"Chennai will always feel like home, and yellow will always have a special place in my heart With respect, gratitude, and pride, I now turn the page and begin a new chapter with KKR Thank you CSK. Thank you Chennai. Forever grateful," he concluded.

Pathirana has picked up 31 wickets in 21 T20Is at an average of 18.25, with two four-fers. The right-arm speedster has taken 133 wickets in 100 T20s at an average of 21.40. In IPL, Pathirana scalped 47 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in 32 matches at an average of over 21. In the 2025 season, in 13 games, he scalped 12 wickets at an average of 32.61. (ANI)

