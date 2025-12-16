Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16: Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale speaks about Kumar Sangakkara's appointment as head coach and dismisses RR sale rumours, saying, "It's been on for 17 years."

RR confirmed last month that former Sri Lanka stalwart Kumar Sangakkara will serve in a dual role as head coach and director of cricket for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RR Squad for IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi Sold To Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Sangakkara has taken over the role, which was left vacant after the departure of former India icon Rahul Dravid, who left the Royals in August following a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025.

"Tough decision (on coaching restructuring). Kumar Sangakkara has been a coach before. It was about simplification. No judgment on Rahul Dravid, who remains one of the greatest to have coached India," Manoj Badale said as per ESPNcricinfo. "It's been on for 17 years, nothing new there," he added. RR Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Rajasthan Royals, after a lean IPL 2025, traded Sanju Samson and Sam Curran in place of Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the IPL mini auction 2026.

During the mini auction, the Royals till the 10th set have signed three uncapped Indians: Sushant Mishra (Rs 90 lakh), Yash Raj Punja (Rs 30 lakh), and Vignesh Puthur (Rs 30 lakh).

While India spinner Ravi Bishnoi sparked a bidding war at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Royals signed the leg spinner for Rs 7.20 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)