Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Former India batter Sandeep Patil will be contesting for the president's post in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) election scheduled for September 28.

The 66-year-old has a lot of coaching experience with stints with the Indian, Kenyan and Oman teams but administration presents a different set of challenges.

"I always wanted to serve Mumbai cricket and hopefully I will get to do that. Besides coaching, I do have administrative experience too as I was part of the NCA," Patil told PTI.

"I could not be part of MCA earlier due to the conflict of interest clause," he said, referring to his commentary commitments in the past that did not allow him to contest MCA election.

Patil was director at the National Cricket Academy and also served as chairman of the BCCI selection committee.

He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.

