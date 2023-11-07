Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Odisha Table Tennis Academy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The academy has a spacious arena with 16 TT tables, a gymnasium, a weightlifting room and a chess area. Also, there are spaces for yoga and zumba enthusiasts, officials said.

The academy will provide a platform to produce a new generation of paddlers from the state, they said.

"With the inauguration of the Odisha Table Tennis Academy, we are taking another significant step towards promoting excellence in table tennis. This academy will not only nurture budding talents but also serve as a hub for recreation and competitive spirit," Patnaik said.

He also announced that 33 table tennis centres are being built across the state, and they will be made operational by next month. All the centres will have three TT tables each, except the one in Cuttack, which will have 16 tables.

Patnaik commended the Odisha State Table Tennis Association for taking significant steps for promoting the sport in the state, and offered all necessary support to produce players who can represent India.

From the function, he also declared the State Table Tennis Championship 2023 open.

