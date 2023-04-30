Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Devon Conway’s Unbeaten 92, MS Dhoni’s Two Sixes Take CSK to 200/4 Against PBKS.

Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 2/32.

Chennai Super Kings: 200 for 4 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/35).

Punjab Kings: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40; Tushar Deshpande 3/49).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)