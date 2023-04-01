Karachi [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed that at no stage had the idea of Pakistan playing its games at a neutral venue during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 been proposed in any International Cricket Council forum.

India will host the Cricket World Cup across October and November this year while Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023.

Some media reports had suggested that a hybrid model had been proposed which would see Pakistan play its World Cup matches at neutral venues, something the ICC says there are no plans for.

Sethi stated in a media statement issued on Friday that the Asia Cricket Council, which oversees the Asia Cup, has received a suggestion to hold India's matches at a neutral location, but he denied that the ICC has received any formal proposals to this effect prior to the Cricket World Cup.

"At no stage during Thursday's media interaction, did I give any reference to the ICC or made any remarks on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October. This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far," said Sethi in the statement as quoted by International Cricket Council (ICC).

It was also reported earlier that the Pakistan team could play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting their games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as the venue due to its close proximity to India.

A hybrid model for this year's Asia Cup is being looked at as a solution. Pakistan is the original host of Asia Cup this year, but India is likely to play their matches at a neutral venue.

Though it has only been mentioned as an option and no formal discussions have taken place on the subject, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pointed out that India not participating in Asia Cup has a potential impact on ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be held in Pakistan. (ANI)

