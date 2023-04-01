Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the third match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 1. The KL Rahul-led franchise had a good time last year in their debut season but failed to get past the eliminator, where Royal Challengers Bangalore beat them. KL Rahul had a good time with the bat last season, but this time, he is under fire for poor form in recent times and needs a big performance to get back his old rhythm and confidence. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be led by David Warner, who will return to IPL leadership since his exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad two seasons ago. LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 3 at Lucknow.

The opening night of the IPL saw a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings to start the tournament on a high. A similar turnout can be expected at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, but unfortunately, there remains a risk of rainfall affecting this match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Rain is also predicted for the second match of this year’s IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Mohali. Let us look at the weather report for this contest in Lucknow. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected weather in Lucknow at the time of LSG vs DC IPL 2023 match (Source: Accuweather)

According to Accuweather, there will be a 23% cloud cover in Lucknow at the time of this match. The temperature is set to be around 20-25 degrees Celsius. The chances of rainfall affecting this match cannot be ruled out. As per Weather.com, the rainfall in Punjab during the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is also likely to impact the weather in Uttar Pradesh, with a 10-20% chance of precipitation.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will assist both batters and bowlers. As per Cricbuzz, the average 1st innings total on this ground in T20s is 151 and the team that wins the toss might choose to bowl first, restrict the opposition to a low score and then chase it down. Earlier, the curator of this stadium was sacked after a poor wicket, which offered lots of spin, saw India almost scrape through to a win in a low-scoring T20I against New Zealand. It would be interesting to see how the pitch plays out in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 12:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).