Lahore [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Fast bowler Haris Rauf's central contract has been revoked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following his refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for their tour of Australia.

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24," a statement from the PCB read.

After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris' central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.

Rauf will also not be granted permission to play in any overseas leagues up to June 30, 2024

According to the statement, the PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

"The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the statement further read.

Pakistan toured Australia for three Tests in December-January 2023. The side displayed moments of brilliance, but the series was eventually whitewashed 3-0.

This was the second major development from the Pakistan cricketing setup on Thursday. Earlier, it was announced that Mohammad Hafeez's role as Director - Pakistan Men's Cricket Team had come to an end. The all-rounder fulfilled the role for Pakistan's tours of Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Rauf has played one Test, 37 ODIs, and 66 T20Is for Pakistan. He has 160 international wickets under his credit.

Rauf missed the Test series to participate in Australia's Big Bash League, although he returned for the New Zealand T20I series. (ANI)

