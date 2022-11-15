Digboi, Nov 15 (PTI) Olympian Udayan Mane and former Asian tour winner Khalin Joshi will be among the top names as the 22nd edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf tournament begins here on Wednesday.

The Rs 75 lakh event will feature a field of 120 players including 118 professionals and two amateurs. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after round two.

The Pro-Am event will be held on November 20 at the scenic Digboi Golf Links.

Apart from Mane and Joshi, defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, former champions Shamim Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shankar Das, Harendra Gupta will also be in the fray.

National Games silver medallists Abhinav Lohan (individual event) and Trishul Chinnappa (team event) and bronze medallists Sunhit Bishnoi (individual event) and Sachin Baisoya (team event) will also compete in the tournament.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh's Md Akbar Hossain as well as Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The local challenge is being led by Digboi-based players including professionals Biren Karmakar, Deven Bhumij, Sunil Mura, Dulal Kalowar and Deepraj Chetia as well as amateurs Alok Barua and Naveen Kumar Kisalay.

"This new development is set to give a major boost to golf in the North-Eastern region as the pristine Digboi Golf Links will be showcased to viewers across the country. We wish the players all the best," Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said.

