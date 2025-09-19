Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): Haryana Steelers delivered a strong all-round performance to secure a well-earned victory over Puneri Paltan at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

The Steelers showed composure in key moments and maintained control for most parts of the match, eventually sealing the win with a solid defensive display and timely raids.

Haryana Steelers got off to a strong start, opening the match with a well-executed tackle by Rahul in the very first minute. They quickly doubled their lead when Vinay produced a successful raid, making it 2-0.

Building on the early momentum, the Steelers maintained pressure and extended their lead with another solid tackle from Rahul. Their defence looked sharp and well-organised during the opening ten minutes. The early dominance paid off as they inflicted an All Out on their opponents, racing to a 14-4 lead before the first-half Time Out was called.

Puneri Paltan resumed the match with a successful raid from Pankaj Mohite, but the Steelers responded swiftly as Vinay added another point to their tally.

Maintaining their momentum, the Steelers continued to dominate and stretched their lead to 17-9 with just over five minutes left in the first half. Staying composed and in control, they closed out the half firmly, heading into the break with a commanding 19-10 advantage.

The Paltan started the second half with a quick point, but the Steelers maintained control through a solid all-around performance. The key moment came when Vinay produced a Super Raid, pushing the Steelers' lead to 10 points. By the time the Time Out was taken, the Steelers were ahead 25-16.

After the restart, the momentum stayed with the Steelers as Vinay, who went on to complete his Super 10, added another raid point. However, Puneri Paltan began to fight back, led by Pankaj Mohite, who also completed his Super 10 and reduced the deficit to 21-26.

The Paltan then inflicted an All Out, earning four crucial points and closing the gap to 25-27. A successful raid from Pankaj Mohite made it 26-27, but the Steelers responded with two points from another Vinay raid. Stuwart Singh kept the Paltan in the contest with a successful raid to make it 29-30.

In the final minute, a crucial tackle from the Steelers extended their lead to 32-29, and Shivam Patare sealed the game with a two-point raid, making it 34-30. Haryana Steelers held on to secure a 34-30 win. (ANI)

