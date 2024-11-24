Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): A clinical performance from Puneri Paltan saw them dominate Bengal Warriorz 51-34 in a one-sided encounter in Match 73 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Puneri Paltan showcased their raiding prowess through Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohit, as they inflicted four All Out over the course of the match. They also moved to third on the points table with this win.

After an initial blip, the Puneri Paltan raiders ensured a solid start for the team as they dominated the team with a seven-point lead in the first 10 minutes itself. Most of these points were down to Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, as they quickly inflicted All Out on the Bengal Warriorz seven minutes into the game.

A number of errors defined the performance of the Bengal Warriorz in the first half, as the Puneri Paltan capitalised on every moment. In defence, Abinesh Nadarajan was the main man for the BC Ramesh-coached side, but Sushil Kambrekar got Abinesh and Sanket Sawant in a two-point raid, keeping his team in the hunt. It was not enough though, with a second All Out inflicted on the Bengal Warriorz as the score read 24-11 in favour of the Puneri Paltan at the end of the first half.

Skipper Pankaj Mohite made an excellent start to the second half to continue the dominance of the Puneri Paltan. A Hi-flying jump ended in a Super Raid as Hem Raj, Pranay Rane and Akash Chavhan had to leave the mat. Left-corner defender Mohit inflicted a third All Out on the Bengal Warriorz with 15 minutes left in the second half, effectively ending any chance of a comeback for the Bengal Warriorz.

Nitin Kumar quietly went about his business as well, despite the lack of support from his team. 30 minutes into the game, Puneri Paltan were 20 points ahead of their opponents Bengal Warriorz, who had just three tackle points till then. Praveen Thakur successful completed a Super Tackle in a rare bright moment for the season 7 champions, but again, with six minutes remaining in the game, the Bengal Warriorz were All Out for a fourth time.

Nitin Kumar scored his Super 10 with a very impressive Super Raid that got Aryavardhan Navale, Mohit Goyat and defender Mohit, and also inflicted the All Out on Puneri Paltan. But the match eventually finished with a 17-point lead in favour of the Puneri Paltan. (ANI)

