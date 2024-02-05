New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Gujarat Giants broke their losing rut to get a massive 42-30 win against the Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

A defence firing on all cylinders and two raiders, Rakesh (14 points) and Rohit Gulia (9 points) ensured that the collective would take a huge victory to climb to fourth on the table, as per a PKL press release.

Also Read | India vs England, 2nd Test 2024 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Right from the start the Gujarat Giants were in control of proceedings, for once their raiders outdoing the defence department throughout the first half. Soon enough they had the Thalaivas scrambling on the mat, and despite Sagar's SUPER TACKLE to stave off a heavy deficit it was not enough.

The Gujarat Giants inflicted the first 'ALL OUT' of the game with seven minutes of the first half left, one in which Rakesh and Rohit Gulia had run riot with impunity. They went into the break leading by five points 18-13.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 4: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs ENG Cricket Match.

They maintained an iron-clad grip on the game through the second half and within five minutes of the restart had inflicted a second 'ALL OUT' to streak into a massive lead. The Thalaivas slowly attempted to build some momentum back and got an 'ALL OUT' of their own with 7 minutes of the game to go, to reduce the gap to 10 points.

Unbelievably, considering the Giants' dominance, Fazel Atrachali only managed to get his first point of the game with four minutes to play, at a time when the Thalaivas had suddenly seized the momentum. That one tackle halted it, and the Giants woke up to reestablish their dominance. Rakesh provided one more final highlight for the evening with a multi-point raid, to ensure the Giants took a huge win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)