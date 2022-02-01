Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Puneri Paltan will be keen to pocket another win and keep their team in the reckoning for a playoff spot when they take on U Mumba in the Pro Kabadi League here on Wednesday.

For Maharashtra's kabaddi lovers, there is no bigger match than Pune versus Mumbai. Both teams have shown their potential in a mixed season, but Pune will go into the match as the more confident side.

Coach Anup Kumar has developed a team of youngsters with Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar handling the raid duties. The latter has also shown his all-rounder abilities by contributing with tackle points. His calmness in do-or-die situations has also been an asset for Pune.

The Paltan defence has looked solid in the recent outings too with corner defenders Sombir and Karamvir adding much-needed strength after replacing Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj, respectively.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have been hampered by injuries throughout the season.

Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar will need a flawless night in attack to ensure Mumbai stay within touching distance.

Pune coach Kumar is known to encourage an aggressive approach from his raiders. He will want them to wreak havoc on Mumbai's defence right from the first whistle.

Mumbai captain Fazel Atrachali will therefore need to match fire with fire and encourage his defenders to make the tackles than play on backfoot.

The other match of the day will see three-time champions Patna Pirates face friend-turned-foe Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddha.

The raider's Rs 1.65 crore move to UP Yoddha at the auctions was the biggest talking point of the summer but it is his less-famous raiding partner Surender Gill who has impressed the most.

While Pardeep has struggled to replicate his sensational form, Surender Gill has bulldozed defences to help UP stay in the race for a playoff spot. But a lot will depend on how their defence plays.

Corners Sumit and Nitesh Kumar will need to be on top of their game against Patna's raiding trio of Sachin, Monu Goyat and Prashanth Rai.

The Pirates defence had an uncanny blip against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last outing but expect the likes of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil to come back roaring.

The Iranian's personal battle against Surender Gill will most likely decide the outcome of the match.

