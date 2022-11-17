Pune (Maharashtra)[India], November 17 (ANI): UP Yoddhas powered by an explosive performance from captain Pardeep Narwal annihilated defending champions Dabang Delhi KC 50-31 in match 83 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season Nine, here at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

The win extended UP Yoddhas' unbeaten run to five, and they are now placed 4th on the league standings with 45 points to their kitty. Pardeep Narwal also the Player of the Match and Moment of the match awards winner finished the game with a sensational 22 individual raid points, matching his teammate Surender Gill in the second-highest individual raid points this season in the Pro Kabaddi League.

If morning ever showed the day, it was in the first raid of the match where Pardeep picked up two points. Six minutes into the game and UP Yoddhas were up 8-2, but mid-way into the half, the lead was cut down to three while UP Yoddhas were still leading 9-6. Then came a three-point Super Raid from Pardeep which extended the lead to five and then came a moment of absolute genius. With only two Delhi defenders on the mat, Pardeep wrestled with them deep into his opponent's half for 17.5 seconds and at the end of it, the first All Out was inflicted on the Defending Champions.

Inspired by the star raider, Rohit Tomar came up with a four-point raid and the lead was now 10 as the scores read 21-11. The momentum continued and the first half ended with the scores reading 29-14 in favour of UP Yoddhas with Pardeep Narwal having notched up as many as 14 of those points by himself.

UP Yoddhas and Pardeep's charge continued in the second half and at the midway mark, a second all-out had been inflicted on Dabang Delhi, Pardeep had notched up 22 points and the lead was now up to 20, as the scores read 42-21.

It was also a comprehensive team performance by UP Yoddhas as four team members picked up as many as nine tackle points and three raiders besides Pardeep picked up 11 raid points between them. Rohit Tomar being the best among them with seven. For Dabang Delhi, Vijay Malik was the best performer with 13 raid points to his name. (ANI)

