Manchester, Jul 22 (AP) Play finally began at 2.45 p.m. local time after earlier rain had prevented Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia starting on time on Saturday.

Australia was 113-4 in its second innings at the close of play at Old Trafford on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining.

Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series. (AP) AM

