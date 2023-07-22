Indian cricket team is currently crossing swords with West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series at Trinidad. The Queen's Park Oval stadium at the Port of Spain is hosting this crucial encounter of the World Test Championship. West Indies won the toss and put India to bat first and India posted a first innings score of 438 on the board. It's a very decent total considering the nature of the tracks on offer, although India would be slightly disappointed as five of their batters ended up with half-centuries and only one could make it big. Virat Kohli scored his 76th International century and also completed his 29th Test Century. His Away century drought was finally over although he was dismissed in very unfortunate way, through a run out. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin game up with good support, scoring half-centuries. On Day 1, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a good start although they lost four wickets in one season and Virat Kohli had to steady the ship from there on. ‘Well Played Cheeku’ Ishant Sharma Appreciates Virat Kohli’s Classy Century Against West Indies With Instagram Story.

Kraigg Braithwaite mentioned about some moisture on the pitch after winning the toss on Day 1, although it didn't really translate to something assisting the faster bowlers. Rather, it was when the moisture dried out, the Caribbean bowlers found some purchase off the series. After two days of hard toil, they will be not unhappy to restrict India under 450 considering five Indian batters got off to good starts. Lomel Warrican and Kemar Roach were the pick of the bowlers as they shared three wickets each.

West Indies started very cautiously with the bat but they were steady. Despite the scoreboard moving really slow. openers Kraigg Braithwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were able to negotiate the initial threat from the new ball bowlers of team India and also held their ground when the skillful spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came on to attack. The opening stand stitched a 71-run partnership. After Jadeja dismissed Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie impressed in the short spell and West Indies finished Day 2 at the score of 86/1. They will look to take the game as much deep as possible. '...Knows The Value of Each Run' Ian Bishop Lauds Virat Kohli for His Commitment While Running Between the Wickets On Star Batsman's 500th International Match During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

See Playing XI of Both Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk Mckenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican