Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 10 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up about his current form on Sunday and stated that playing domestic cricket for Saurashtra helped him maintain consistency during the ODI series against England.

Rohit's century powered India to a four-wicket triumph over England in the second ODI match of the series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. With this stunning victory, the Men in Blue clinched the ODI series against England 2-0.

Jadeja joined the ODI series against England after playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, the 36-year-old took a remarkable 12 wickets, helping Saurashtra secure a 10-wicket win. His last match in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 was against Assam, where the top Indian all-rounder did not bowl but batted in the first innings.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Jadeja said he was happy with his performance against England in the second ODI. The all-rounder added that although he had not played in the ODI format since the 2023 World Cup, his "rhythm was consistent" due to playing domestic cricket.

He further noted that playing in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 helped him maintain his rhythm.

"I am feeling very good. I have played ODIs for almost two years since the World Cup 2023. One needs to adapt to this format quickly. I think playing domestic cricket has helped me because in that match I threw almost 30-ish overs. Because of that, the rhythm was consistent... So, I think playing the domestic cricket has benefited a lot to maintain the rhythm," Jadeja told reporters in Cuttack.

Summarising the match, England won the toss and decided to bat first. Joe Root (69 runs from 72 balls, 6 fours) and Ben Duckett (65 runs from 56 balls, 10 fours) delivered masterful knocks, powering England to 304 in their first innings. Liam Livingstone (41 runs from 32 balls, 2 fours, and 2 sixes) and Jos Buttler (34 runs from 35 balls, 2 fours) also contributed, helping England surpass the 300-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling attack with a three-wicket haul in his 10-over spell.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma (119 runs from 90 balls, 12 fours, and 7 sixes) and Shubman Gill (60 runs from 52 balls, 9 fours, and 1 six) gave the hosts a strong start with a 136-run partnership.

In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer (44 runs from 47 balls, 3 fours, and 1 six) and Axar Patel (41* runs from 43 balls, 4 fours) played crucial knocks to secure a four-wicket win for India.

England's bowlers had an off day, but Jamie Overton led the English attack with a two-wicket haul.

India will now travel to Ahmedabad to take on England in the third match of the ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

