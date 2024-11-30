New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Salman Ali Agha will captain Pakistan in the opening match of the T20I series against Zimbabwe on Sunday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Following a 2-1 victory in the ODI series, Pakistan announced their playing XI on the eve of the series opener. Salman Ali Agha will lead the team, with designated captain Mohammad Rizwan rested for the three-match T20I series.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Get Der Klassiker Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Saim Ayub will open the batting for Pakistan, alongside Omair Bin Yousuf, who returns to the T20I setup after a year. Yousuf last played a T20I for Pakistan against Bangladesh during the 2023 Asian Games.

The middle order will feature Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Jahandad Khan. Jahandad, who debuted in Hobart against Australia earlier this year, will make his second T20I appearance.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Football Match? Here's the Possibility of Neymar Featuring in Starting XI.

The pace attack will consist of Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and seasoned campaigner Haris Rauf. Abrar Ahmed will provide a spin option alongside Jahandad.

This series marks a new chapter for Pakistan in the T20I format, with emerging players stepping up in the absence of senior stalwarts. Each player will aim to capitalise on the opportunity and solidify their place in the team.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled for December 3 and 5 at the same venue.

After the T20I series, Pakistan will shift their focus to the South Africa tour, starting on December 10 in Durban. The tour includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and a two-match Test series.

Pakistan Playing XI for the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe: Salman Ali Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)