Bayern Munich restored its dominance in the Bundesliga under new coach Vincent Kompany. The former Manchester City defender turned the struggling side into a championship contender once again with his attacking tactics utilizing the offensive firepower of the side effectively. They will face arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund next in the league. Despite their league standings, Der Klassiker is always one of the high-octane and action-packed encounter. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

This will be the 136th meeting between the two sides making it the most contested contest in German football. This season, Borussia Dortmund has been strong at home winning all their six matches while Bayern Munich won all their away games – making the contest even more interesting. Talking about Vincent Kompany, he has collected 29 points from the possible 33 making him the most successful manager at the post equalling Pep Guardiola’s record. Check out Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich viewing options and match details below.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2024-25 will take place on November 30. The match will be played at Singal Iduna Park and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets. Bayern Munich Extends CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's Contract Till June 2027

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match. Bayern Munich side under Vincent Kompany has revived their supremacy in the Bundesliga and is expected to win this match.

