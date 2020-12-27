Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Karnataka State Cricket Association is pleased to host two major events -- One-Day tournament and the T20 tournament -- despite the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The said two tournaments were successfully conducted following all the protocols and precautions as defined in our SOP. KSCA would like to thank all the participating clubs, players and umpires with special mention of our scorers who put in a lot of additional efforts in the successful conduct of the said two tournaments," the KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

Mruthyunjaya further thanked the people involved in the successful conduct of the tournaments.

"Also our special thanks to all those who have contributed directly or indirectly in the successful conduct of the two tournaments," he added.

KSCA will now host the U-23 Inter Mofussil tournament scheduled between January 4 to 9, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)