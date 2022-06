Berlin, Jun 15 (AP) Karolina Pliskova edged Bianca Andreescu 6-4 2-6 7-6(7) at the Berlin Open on Wednesday to reach her second quarterfinal of the year.

The fourth-seeded Pliskova, who hit 17 aces against Kaia Kanepi in the first round, added 12 more against Andreescu, though she had to fight back from a break down in the third set before prevailing in 2 hours, 11 minutes at the grass-court tournament.

The 30-year-old Pliskova is bidding for her first title of the year. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon a year ago.

The seventh-seeded Coco Gauff got off to a winning start with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) first-round victory over fellow American Ann Li.

Gauff hit five aces and converted five of her 10 break point opportunities. She next faces 20-year-old Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu for a place in the quarterfinals.

Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Russian compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for her quarterfinal place. The sixth-seeded Kasatkina next faces Daria Saville or Maria Sakkari, who were scheduled to play later.

Also, Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich ended home favorite Andrea Petkovic's participation with a 6-4 6-4 win. Petkovic upset Garbiñe Muguruza on Tuesday. AP

